Barcelona rout Real Madrid 7-0 as Clàudia Pina scores four

BARCELONA — Clàudia Pina scored four times in the first half as Barcelona dismantled Real Madrid 7-0 at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday in Liga F, according to the match report. Caroline Graham Hansen, Ewa Pajor and Sydney Schertenleib also found the net as Barcelona recorded a sixth win in six league matches and moved five points clear of Madrid atop the table.

The victory came amid a summer of departures for the Catalan club, which lost two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas along with Mapi León, Ona Batlle and Salma Paralluelo. Pina called the performance “spectacular,” saying the result showed the squad would “keep going in the exact same manner.”

Most reinforcements have come from within the club. Young Dutch defender Renee van Asten was the only new signing in the starting XI against Madrid, while Brazil forward Kerolin and Aitana Bonmatí were named on the bench. Bonmatí is still managing her return from a leg break sustained last season, the report noted.

Real Madrid also experienced turnover this summer, losing Caroline Weir but adding reinforcements. Four new signings — Elisa Senß, Andreia Jacinto, Arianna Caruso and Felicia Schröder — started the match. Schröder arrived in a club-record transfer worth more than €1 million and has scored eight goals in all competitions this season. Madrid had made an unbeaten start to the campaign, including Champions League draws with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

The match had been delayed two hours because of storms in Catalonia, but that did not slow Barcelona. Pina opened the scoring in the fourth minute and completed an unprecedented first-half haul to become the first woman to score four times in a Clásico. The 25-year-old had a personal-best 21 Liga F goals last season and entered the match tied with Schröder on five goals for the campaign, nearly doubling that total in one half.