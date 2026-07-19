Barcelona sets July 31 deadline for Álvarez; Rodri reportedly wants Real Madrid

Barcelona have given Atlético Madrid until July 31 to accept their offer for Argentina striker Julián Álvarez, Marca reports, saying the club has made clear its bids — which have reached €100 million so far — will not be unlimited. Atlético president Enrique Cerezo has publicly stated the club will not transfer Álvarez, despite interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona and the 26-year-old’s admission that he would like to leave.

Real Madrid reportedly submitted a €150 million bid that Atlético rejected, and Álvarez is set to feature for Argentina against Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final, after which there may be a clearer picture of his future, according to the report.

Radio MARCA says Manchester City midfielder Rodri wants to join Real Madrid this summer and that Madrid boss Jose Mourinho remains interested in a move after the World Cup. The Athletic, however, reports that Real Madrid have no intention of signing the 29-year-old.

Mundo Deportivo adds that Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck will not join Madrid this summer, noting that a contractual clause that would have allowed a move for around €50 million has expired and that the Germany international suffered a long-term injury at the World Cup.

Other reported developments include Aston Villa opening talks to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, according to Fabrizio Romano. Jackson, 25, spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, which declined a €65 million permanent option; he remains contracted to Chelsea until 2031, so a further loan is possible. Football Insider says Manchester City are set to block approaches for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who joined City from AC Milan for €55 million last summer amid interest from Newcastle, Atlético and Galatasaray.

Additional items flagged by outlets include Leicester defender Ben Nelson seeking a move with Manchester United and West Ham among interested parties, The Daily Mail reports, and ESPN sources saying Chelsea have agreed a £117 million deal with Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers. Reports also link Liverpool with Colombian teenager Samuel Martinez and suggest Alejandro Garnacho prioritizes a move to AS Roma, per individual reporters cited.