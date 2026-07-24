Barcelona unveil 2026-27 away kit in second Barça x Kobe collaboration

Barcelona have unveiled their 2026-27 away kit, marking the second chapter of the club’s collaboration with Kobe Bryant’s signature brand.

According to the LaLiga champions, the black and purple kit is infused with Bryant’s trademark “Mamba Mentality,” the late NBA star’s sporting philosophy described as a mantra built around ambition, focus and striving for excellence.

Many of the design flourishes from the 2025-26 Barça x Mamba Mentality away shirt return for the new season, including the signature colour palette of purple, black and gold — colours closely associated with Bryant’s career with the LA Lakers.

The shirt features the three-horned Mamba logo on the chest in place of the standard Nike Swoosh and is covered in a knitted weave pattern inspired by snakeskin. An iridescent silicone club crest, also stamped with a snakeskin texture, sits on the front while the full kit carries a gradient that phases from black to purple and sponsor logos in brushed gold.

Barcelona said there is an inspirational quote from Bryant hidden inside the shirt collar instructing the wearer to “Leave the game better than you found it.” The club provided eight members of the Spain squad that won the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including Ferran Torres, the scorer of the winning goal in the final.