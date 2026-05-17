Barcelona win Copa de la Reina, remain on track for quadruple

Barcelona beat Atlético Madrid 3-1 to win the Copa de la Reina for the sixth time in the last seven years and remain on track for the quadruple, the report says.

Pere Romeu’s side dominated the first half at the Estadio de Gran Canaria, scoring three times in 14 minutes. Clàudia Pina opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, curling home from just inside the area in front of 26,093 — a record attendance for a Copa de la Reina final — before Esmee Brugts headed in from a Vicky López cross and Salma Paralluelo added a third from close range after Atlético failed to clear a corner, the report says.

Atlético pulled a goal back after the break through former Manchester United midfielder Vilde Boe Risa, who smashed in from the edge of the box, but rarely troubled Barça thereafter. The report says Barcelona finished with 28 shots to Atlético’s four, with goalkeeper Lola Gallardo tipping over an Ewa Pajor header and Patri Guijarro hitting the bar as Barça remained the more relentless side.

The win keeps Barcelona’s season on course: the report says they have already secured Liga F and the Spanish Supercopa and now turn their attention to next weekend’s Champions League final against OL Lyonnes, where they can complete a four-trophy campaign. Barça coach Romeu reflected on the performance, saying, “Our first half performance was close to perfection in terms of our football, controlling their counter-attacks and taking our chances,” and added, “Apart from the goal, Atlético have not really created anything. Going into the [Lyonnes] game, it’s a really, really positive performance and result.”

Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí came on for the final 20 minutes as she continues her recovery ahead of the Champions League final. Player of the match Pina said, “We’re happy with how we’re playing at this point in the season. We will celebrate the Copa tonight and then tomorrow focus on the [Champions League] final,” per the report.