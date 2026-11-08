Barcola, Wirtz and Isak help Liverpool click in 3-1 win at Crystal Palace

Selhurst Park echoed with chants of “Poetry in motion” as Liverpool produced a brief spell of fluid play in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace. Alexis Mac Allister’s first-half header, a redirection of Dominik Szoboszlai’s free kick, had put Andoni Iraola’s side ahead before the interval.

Nine minutes after the break, Ronald Araujo slipped a pass to Bradley Barcola on the right flank. Barcola, who had struggled earlier in the match, charged forward and crossed for Florian Wirtz to slot home in a swift, composed attack. Iraola’s starting attacking quartet cost more than £391 million ($511 million) in transfer fees.

Late in the game substitute Víctor Muñoz led a counterattack and found Wirtz in the box; Wirtz redirected the ball into the path of Alexander Isak, who rifled a finish past Dean Henderson for his eighth goal of the season in all competitions. Earlier, Barcola had missed a notable chance, blazing a volley over the bar when unmarked at the back post.

Liverpool were not immune to danger. Yéremy Pino struck the crossbar for Palace and Jørgen Strand Larsen had a bundled effort ruled out for offside. The Reds also relied on the crossbar and two outstanding saves from Alisson Becker to deny Quinten Timber and Adam Wharton, keeping Palace from drawing level.

The victory followed a 3-2 defeat in Istanbul to Fenerbahce and a 1-0 loss to Arsenal last weekend, and will do little to restore Liverpool’s title bid, though it moved the club up to fourth in the table. “We needed this win, definitely, especially after the defeat the other day in Turkey,” Iraola said in his postmatch news conference, adding that the team defended and controlled the game better in the second half.

The result leaves Palace bottom of the Premier League going into the international break and places added pressure on Eagles manager Pierre Sage, whose side has lost seven of his 10 top-flight games in charge.