Bayern brace for tough talks with Michael Olise; Chelsea lead for Alex Scott

Bayern Munich are preparing for difficult contract negotiations with winger Michael Olise after the 24-year-old has not yet indicated whether he wants to remain at the club, according to Sport Bild. The Bundesliga side anticipates hard discussions with Olise’s representatives as part of renewal talks.

One reported sticking point is Olise’s desire for a release clause in any new deal, similar to clauses held by Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala. Bayern are prepared to offer a long-term contract running until 2032 but have told the player they want a decision by next summer, Sport Bild added.

Chelsea are reported by The Telegraph to be leading the race to sign AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with Liverpool and Arsenal also showing strong interest. TEAMtalk has suggested Real Madrid are monitoring Scott and could enter the race after watching him at least three times, including his first England start in the 7-0 win over Croatia.

Corriere dello Sport has outlined a list of wingers Roma are considering, including Stuttgart’s Jamie Leweling and Chelsea’s Jamie Gittens, both of whom have seen limited game time since the summer window closed. The report also names Real Madrid’s Endrick as a target for a loan-with-option-to-buy arrangement, and Frosinone’s Giorgi Kvernadze as another player of interest.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Juventus view Marseille captain Pierre-Emile Højbjerg as the experienced midfielder they want, with exploratory contacts already made and Teun Koopmeiners the likeliest departure to facilitate a move. The same outlet says Juventus have approached Frosinone goalkeeper Lorenzo Palmisani, with Inter Milan monitoring the 22-year-old; Inter chief executive Beppe Marotta has emphasized a policy of mixing foreign and Italian players and the club could consider a loan if they sign him.

Other links in the round-up include Liverpool and Chelsea tracking Nottingham Forest centre back Murillo for 2027 (Football Insider); Leeds preparing to reject approaches for Tarik Muharemovic amid interest from Barcelona and Inter (Football Insider); Tottenham eyeing Kim Min-jae with Bayern open to offers (Football Insider); Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume, who reportedly has a €40 million release clause (AS); and Real Madrid making progress on a new contract for Jude Bellingham (TEAMtalk).