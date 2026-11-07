Bayern remain interested in Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha as clubs track Zion Suzuki

Bayern Munich remain interested in Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha and are prepared to make another approach for the 18-year-old, according to Christian Falk. The Bundesliga champions tried to sign the England international in the summer but instead moved to recruit Ismael Saibari when a deal proved difficult to complete.

Falk adds that Ngumoha remains on Bayern’s shortlist and that the club have kept in contact with the player’s representatives. The Bavarians are also monitoring RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, though they view the 21-year-old primarily as a back-up option.

Several leading European clubs are reported to be tracking Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, according to TEAMtalk. Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with the 24-year-old. TEAMtalk says PSG considered a summer move but opted to give Matvey Safonov and Lucas Chevalier more opportunities.

TEAMtalk also reports that Real Madrid are preparing to offer Thibaut Courtois a new contract while planning for a long-term successor, and that Liverpool face uncertainty over Alisson Becker’s future. Arsenal and Manchester City are described as taking a longer-term view rather than preparing immediate bids for Suzuki.

Manchester United are said to be the Premier League club most persistent in their pursuit of Como centre-back Jacobo Ramón, with Chelsea and Liverpool also showing interest, AS reports. Real Madrid reportedly own 50% of Ramón’s rights and hold a clause allowing them to sign him for around €10 million; Los Blancos see him as a potential replacement for Antonio Rüdiger should the latter leave.

Other reported links in the round-up include Tottenham and Manchester United monitoring Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (TEAMtalk), RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba’s desire to join Barcelona and a release clause set to fall from €80 million to €65 million next summer (Sky Germany’s Philipp Hinze), plus a series of additional rumours involving the likes of Bart Verbruggen, Wesley Franca, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Jamie Gittens, Conor Gallagher and Achraf Hakimi (Football Insider, TEAMtalk and Nicolo Schira).