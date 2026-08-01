Bayern target Man United’s Benjamin Sesko as long-term Kane successor

Bayern Munich have added Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko to their shortlist as they seek a long-term successor to Harry Kane, according to Christian Falk. Sesko, 23, scored 39 goals in 87 Bundesliga appearances during a spell with RB Leipzig before moving to Old Trafford for €76 million in 2025.

Bayern have already signed Morocco international Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven for €50 million this summer, but could pursue Sesko should Kane, 33, not agree a new contract, Falk reports.

Newcastle United are monitoring AFC Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams as they look to bolster midfield options, Football Insider says. The 27-year-old USMNT international drew attention with his World Cup performances, and Manchester United are no longer expected to pursue him, potentially clearing a path for the Magpies.

Paris Saint-Germain have opened direct talks with Ajax winger Mika Godts, Fabrizio Romano revealed. The Belgium international scored 17 league goals in 34 Eredivisie matches last season; Ajax hope to retain him but are aware PSG have been in contact. PSG are said to be seeking two wingers this summer, with Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche also a top target.

Internazionale are prepared to increase their offer for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones to about €35 million as they step up their pursuit, the Daily Mail reports. Liverpool are reportedly reluctant to sell the 25-year-old and value him closer to €40 million despite him entering the final year of his contract.

AS Roma are willing to bid up to €25 million for Feyenoord full back Givairo Read, Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed; the 20-year-old is under contract until June 2029 and is also being monitored by Nottingham Forest. ESPN sources add that Real Madrid are open to the possibility of Vinícius Júnior leaving if no new contract is reached, while Manchester City intend to press ahead with a deal for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi amid uncertainty over Rodri, who has one year remaining on his contract.