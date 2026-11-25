Bayern Munich released its annual financial report on Wednesday showing nearly €1 billion in revenue and a net profit of €22.8 million, marking 34 consecutive years of profitability, according to the club. The figures came amid a public dispute over the club’s handling of midfielder Jamal Musiala’s health that has fractured relationships inside the organization.

Musiala, who signed a contract through 2030 on Feb. 14, 2025, was 21 and entering his third season as a regular when the new deal was announced. He averaged more than 16 goals per season across three full seasons as a starter and had been slated to be a long-term cornerstone before a run of physical setbacks began, the club report and timeline show.

In April, Musiala tore a hamstring and missed the remainder of Bayern’s 2025-26 European campaign. He returned for the Club World Cup that summer but fractured a leg after a collision with Gianluigi Donnarumma in Bayern’s quarterfinal loss to Paris Saint-Germain, which sidelined him until January. He later had a subdued second half of the 2025-26 season and a modest World Cup performance.

Preseason in August brought two collapses during friendlies. Musiala disclosed he has a neurological dysfunction that produces occasional absence seizures, short episodes of ‘‘blanking out’’ caused by abnormal brain activity. He said there were no long-term health risks and that he was receiving excellent treatment. This season he missed eight weeks with a hamstring problem but otherwise has been available for selection.

Last week Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen suggested the club might need to revisit Musiala’s contract because of his health. Board member Karl‑Heinz Rummenigge said the club must ‘‘think about the finances’’ if Musiala does not return to top form, noting the size of his wages. The remarks drew immediate criticism at the club’s annual general meeting, where members — including a neurologist — warned that public speculation could harm recovery. Sporting director Max Eberl and manager Vincent Kompany said they were confident Musiala would return to form; Kompany himself had just returned from a four‑week medical absence. FIFPRO issued a sharp rebuke, saying in part, “A club of Bayern’s standing should know better.” Clear‑the‑air talks were held on the eve of Bayern’s Champions League trip to Lille, which the club lost 2-1 on Wednesday night.