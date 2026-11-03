Bears’ Caleb Williams fined for Caddix cleats, covers logo to ‘calm things down’

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was fined twice this season for wearing Caddix cleats, receiving an $11,941 penalty on Oct. 20 for an “unauthorized logo” in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons and a $23,882 fine for wearing the footwear in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, according to ESPN.

League rules allow non-licensed footwear to be worn in games but prohibit visible logos; companies pay the NFL for licensed logo exposure, and only Nike, Adidas and Under Armour currently hold that status, according to ESPN. Caddix passed NFL testing in May 2025 and was approved earlier this year as a non-licensed footwear company, the report said.

Williams initially told ESPN he would not cover the Caddix logo for the Monday night game in Seattle, but he changed course and wore matte black cleats without the visible logo because he wanted to “calm things down” for his team, according to ESPN. Williams played well in the game, which ended in a 34-17 victory.

Caddix founder Jack Rasmussen had expected the league to fine a player for wearing the brand, and Caddix and investor Joe Flacco said they were willing to pay the fines, ESPN reported. Flacco was the first NFL player to wear Caddix on the field in 2024 while with the Indianapolis Colts, per the report.

Williams does not have an endorsement deal with Caddix. After experiencing foot, ankle and knee discomfort in other footwear and declining offers from multiple companies, Williams’ father contacted longtime quarterbacks coach Tom Gormely, who put the team in touch with Caddix. Rasmussen and Gormely worked with Williams on prototypes and made final adjustments in June in Jacksonville, Florida, to Williams’ version of the Caddix O.G. cleat, ESPN said.