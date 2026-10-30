Bears offer convinced Titans to trade Jeffery Simmons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said he received numerous calls about trading defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons after taking over the front office in 2024, but had no intention of moving the team’s All-Pro. That changed after a late-night call from Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles, a former colleague from their time in Kansas City’s personnel department, that Borgonzi described as “too good to pass up.” News of the Thursday trade surprised Simmons and the organization.

The package from Chicago included a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick. Borgonzi said getting two first-round picks for a defensive tackle was unprecedented in his experience and, according to ESPN Research, had not occurred in the common draft era that began in 1967.

Simmons, 29, told reporters Wednesday that neither his agent nor the team had informed him of any plans to trade him and said he wanted to remain in Nashville. Titans right tackle JC Latham said Simmons’ look of disgust when the news broke made it clear the player was disappointed.

Borgonzi signed Simmons to a three-year, $105 million deal in June and called him a “pillar of the franchise that embodies what it means to be a Titan.” After the offer from Poles, Borgonzi discussed the proposal with coach Robert Saleh and then sought approval from controlling owner Amy Adams-Strunk, who has a close relationship with Simmons dating to his selection at No. 19 overall in 2019. The organization cited the draft compensation as a way to accelerate a roster rebuild following a 1-6 start to the season.

Saleh said the trade presents “an opportunity for the organization to get an influx of talent to accelerate the rebuild.” Borgonzi added that Adams-Strunk “empowers us to make decisions” and entrusted the front office and coaching staff to develop the roster. The Titans, meanwhile, are preparing to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS).