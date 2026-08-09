Bears reshuffle secondary as injuries prompt signings and position shifts

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago’s secondary has required constant adjustments at the start of training camp after injuries to multiple players, forcing defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to search for answers down the depth chart. Cornerback Kyler Gordon was placed on the physically unable to perform list after a delay in his calf recovery, general manager Ryan Poles said, and safety Coby Bryant left practice with a hyperextended left knee, a bone bruise and a small fracture.

According to ESPN, a source told Adam Schefter that Bryant’s recovery could take eight to 10 weeks. The setback compounded the Bears’ preseason availability issues: top backup safety Elijah Hicks opened camp on the PUP list, and cornerback Cam Lewis — who moved from the slot to safety to fill Bryant’s role — left a practice with a lower-body injury. Chicago also lost backup defensive backs Gervarrius Owens and Dallis Flowers to serious leg injuries.

Allen, in his second season as the Bears’ defensive coordinator, has frequently had to work through rotating personnel in the secondary and stressed the importance of all 11 defenders competing. He has not yet had a training camp practice with all of his starting defensive backs healthy; Chicago dealt with similar availability problems in 2025 when Jaylon Johnson missed time with a groin issue and Gordon was limited by a soft-tissue ailment.

In response to the attrition, the Bears added reinforcements. According to ESPN, they signed veteran safety Xavier Woods and, after working out nine defensive backs, inked William Wright and Brandon Hill. Those moves aim to bolster depth while the staff evaluates younger players further down the roster.

Bryant was the Bears’ top offseason defensive acquisition, signing a three-year, $40 million contract after winning Super Bowl LX with the Seattle Seahawks. Chicago expected his speed and experience to lift the secondary and to aid in the development of rookie safety Dillon Thieneman, the No. 25 pick who is approaching his first NFL start, according to ESPN. Lewis brings positional versatility to the group, having rotated between spots with the Buffalo Bills and appeared in 17 games — including 10 starts — in each of the past three seasons.