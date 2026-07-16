Bears’ training camp spotlight: Stevenson, Gordon and Jones

In less than two weeks, the Chicago Bears will open their 2026 training camp with several position battles that figure to shape the roster, according to team notes. Coach Ben Johnson’s practices are expected to be physical, and spring workouts offered an early look at how veteran players will mesh with new additions. Rookies report July 25 and veterans July 28.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson enters camp facing renewed competition for the No. 2 corner role. Fourth-round rookie Malik Muhammad, selected by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, will push for the spot Stevenson fought for last season against Nahshon Wright. Cornerbacks coach Al Harris said the Stevenson returning this year is more focused and locked in, and Stevenson, who is in a contract year, said his priority is to be available, be a good teammate and do his job.

Kyler Gordon, under contract through the 2028 season, may have the most to prove on paper. The Bears made him the NFL’s highest-paid nickel corner in April 2025 with a three-year, $40 million deal, but he appeared in only five games last season after a soft tissue injury in early camp led to additional injuries and an extended stay on injured reserve. Gordon missed part of the spring program with another soft tissue issue. Coach Ben Johnson emphasized availability and trust, saying the team knows Gordon is a good player when on the field but that trust is developed by being available.

Left tackle Braxton Jones has taken a different path into camp while rehabbing an ankle. Jones took all the first-team reps this spring and currently leads the competition for the left tackle job against Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kiran Amegadjie. With 44 career starts, Jones appears to hold the edge, and he said being benched before halftime in Week 4 last season allowed him to reset and learn to trust his surgically repaired ankle.

Late July and August practices will go a long way toward determining the futures of several players coming off injury, those in contract years and those trying to regain lost roles. The Bears also must replace a significant amount of takeaway production—a league-high 33—that departed in free agency.