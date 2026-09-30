Bears weighing Case Keenum after strong outing as Tyson Bagent returns

CHICAGO — Case Keenum delivered a strong performance Monday night in Chicago’s 27-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Bears face a short-term quarterback decision with Tyson Bagent back on the sideline after clearing concussion protocol.

Bears coach Ben Johnson said the staff would discuss the situation and assess what to do next. Johnson also noted “there was a reason why Tyson [Bagent] ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback.” Caleb Williams was ruled out Saturday with a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks.

Keenum, who had not started a regular-season game in 1,009 days, completed 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Johnson called the 38-year-old’s performance “extraordinary.” Keenum was not sacked and scored on a quarterback sneak.

Chicago deployed heavy play-action; Keenum was 11-of-12 for 128 yards and eight first downs on those plays and averaged 12.4 yards per attempt overall. He was perfect when blitzed (11-of-11 for 145 yards and two touchdowns). According to Next Gen Stats, he averaged a 2.41-second release time, the fastest for a Bears quarterback since Week 6 of 2023, and was pressured on 10 of 35 dropbacks (28.6%), averaging 9.9 yards per attempt when under pressure.

Bagent spent much of last week in concussion protocol and did not clear it until Sunday afternoon, limiting him to one day of practice before the game. Johnson said he did not believe it was fair to make Bagent start without the same number of reps Keenum had received, so Bagent was active but remained on the sideline.

The team also has precedent for moving between signal-callers. In 2017 Keenum subbed in for Sam Bradford with the Minnesota Vikings, went 11-3 in the regular season and threw the game-winning touchdown to Stefon Diggs in the divisional round known as the “Minneapolis Miracle.” Keenum has said the opportunity meant a great deal to him. Bagent previously stepped in for an injured Justin Fields and started the next four Chicago games, during which the team went 2-2.