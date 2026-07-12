Bellingham brace sends England into World Cup semifinals

MIAMI — Jude Bellingham scored twice as England rallied from a goal down to beat Norway 2-1 after extra time and reach the FIFA World Cup semifinals in sweltering conditions at Hard Rock Stadium. Temperatures felt like 113 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff as high humidity added to the physical test.

Norway opened the scoring in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup’s shot eluded Jordan Pickford and deflected in off the goalkeeper’s left-hand post. England equalised before halftime when Bellingham collected Anthony Gordon’s pass, burst into the box and finished with his left foot to level the match.

Minutes after the equaliser Harry Kane had a goal ruled out for offside while several Norway players protested that the ball had hit a camera cable in the buildup. FIFA later issued a statement saying it found no evidence from the ball’s internal microchip that there had been interference.

Norway briefly had another goal disallowed early in the second half after replays showed Erling Haaland fouled Elliot Anderson before Torbjørn Heggem turned the ball into the net. Declan Rice was forced off at halftime, Martin Ødegaard began to influence the midfield and Kristoffer Ajer struck the crossbar in the 76th minute as Norway remained a threat. Alexander Sørloth also missed a clear chance on a counter-attack.

With the match still level, substitute Morgan Rogers’ long-range effort was pushed into a central area by Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland in the third minute of extra time and Bellingham reacted quickest to turn the rebound home for the winner. Referee Clément Turpin initially awarded a penalty when Djed Spence went down under a challenge from Oscar Bobb, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

England will face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinals in Atlanta on Wednesday. Tom Hamilton noted Bellingham’s tournament run, saying the 23-year-old has seven World Cup goals for England — one more than Sir Geoff Hurst — and has reached six goals in this tournament, matching Gary Lineker and Harry Kane. James Olley reported from Miami.