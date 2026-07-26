Beltrán, Kent and Jones bring global footprint to Cooperstown

Walking down Main Street in Cooperstown during Hall of Fame induction weekend feels like a ritual, with recurring events such as the parade, the golf tournament and the speeches and familiar sights among the vendors and shops, according to the story.

The scene mixes long-time fixtures and rotating figures — former Negro League player Pedro Sierra and 30-game winner Denny McLain are regulars, and visitors might also see Bill “The Spaceman” Lee, Pete Rose signings or, this year, Bert Blyleven, Dusty Baker and Shane Spencer, the story said.

The 2026 Hall of Fame class — Jeff Kent, Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones — reflects baseball’s international reach and roster mobility, according to the story. The trio represent three different nations; Jones additionally played for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic and spent two years playing in Japan. Together they played for a dozen major league organizations: Beltrán for seven teams, Kent for six and Jones for five.

The modern Hall diverges from the earlier prototype of a single-team legend. Hall stalwarts such as Walter Johnson, Ty Cobb, Sandy Koufax, Lou Gehrig, Christy Mathewson, Bob Gibson, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron embodied that model, and the story notes that the prevalence of one-team careers has declined since the advent of free agency.

Players and the Hall have adapted. Kent said, “It was part of the evolution of my game,” and Beltrán added, “There’s no doubt that every generation has the responsibility not only to play the game, but also to promote the game and try to impact the community that you come from,” according to the story. The Hall has also changed over the past 20 years amid the steroid-era aftermath, and those shifts have helped keep membership growing and the institution connected to new and global corners of the game, the story said.