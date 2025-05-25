Ben Griffin Claims First PGA Title at Charles Schwab

Ben Griffin Wins Charles Schwab Challenge for First PGA Victory

May 25, 2025 – Ben Griffin is officially a PGA Tour champion. The 27-year-old golfer clinched his first career title on Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, finishing at 14-under-par after a composed final round of 67 at the famed Colonial Country Club.

Final Round Recap

Griffin began the day one shot off the lead but surged ahead with three birdies on the front nine. His bogey-free round was a showcase in ball control and mental resilience. He fended off late pushes from Tony Finau and Jordan Spieth, who finished tied for second at 12-under.

This marks a major breakthrough for Griffin, who had previously recorded multiple top-10 finishes but had never broken through with a win on the tour.

Final Leaderboard – Top 5 Finishers

Position Player Score 1 Ben Griffin -14 T-2 Tony Finau -12 T-2 Jordan Spieth -12 4 Sungjae Im -11 5 Rickie Fowler -10

What’s Next on the Tour?

Griffin’s win qualifies him for the upcoming U.S. Open and solidifies his place among the rising stars of the sport. The PGA Tour now turns its attention to the Memorial Tournament followed by the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in mid-June.

Call-to-Action (CTA):

Stay with us for in-depth previews and betting picks for every PGA Tour event, including the U.S. Open build-up starting next week!