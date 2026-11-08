Ben Johnson’s Stanky Legg becomes Bears’ postgame ritual

CHICAGO — After the Chicago Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-7 on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field, head coach Ben Johnson sparked a spirited celebration in the locker room with an impromptu rendition of the Stanky Legg. The performance came following a game in which third-string quarterback Case Keenum played for the injured Caleb Williams.

Johnson, 40, walked into the players’ area and, abandoning his usual reserved game-day demeanor, wound his right arm across his chest and lunged forward while wobbling his left knee. He said the moment was unplanned and called it a “panic move,” recalling teammates doing a similar step in high school in the 2000s.

The basic motion Johnson described involves shifting weight to one leg, extending the other and rolling the extended foot in a loose circular motion while leaning back. Players reacted with laughter and cheers as the coach loosened up after the victory.

Right tackle Darnell Wright praised the effort and said Johnson is improving with each appearance, while cornerback Kyler Gordon called the move “something swaggy” and said it has become a new staple. The Stanky Legg joins the “Good, Better, Best” chant Johnson introduced in his first season in Chicago, a cheer he brought from A.C. Reynolds High School and that has been used after wins.

The Stanky Legg has appeared after several recent victories: Williams and teammates mimicked Johnson following the Oct. 22 win over the New England Patriots, and Johnson added a stutter-step to the routine after the Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. As the Bears sit 6-2, receivers and defensive backs said they now look forward to Johnson’s choreography as part of the postgame celebration. Wide receiver Rome Odunze called it “becoming an iconic thing,” saying the dance makes the team happy alongside the established chant.