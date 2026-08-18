NFL

Bengals defensive back Ceyair Wright leaves preseason to pursue acting

Get More Sports
Get More Sports
1 Min Read

Undrafted rookie defensive back Ceyair Wright has left the Cincinnati Bengals during the preseason to pursue acting, a departure that drew attention because of his film résumé as well as his work on the field.

“Two things he’s really passionate about were colliding, and he decided to pursue this opportunity,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Saturday. “We wish him the best. He was fun to be around, he really competed hard for us. It was fun watching him play. I thought he was ascending as a player, but obviously he’s chosen to go a different path.”

Wright finished his collegiate career with 109 total tackles and three interceptions after stops at USC and Nebraska and was a former top-200 recruit. The defensive back had been competing for a roster spot in Cincinnati during the preseason.

Off the field, Wright has built an acting résumé dating to 2014. He has appeared in seven films and television shows, including a role as LeBron James’ son in Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021).

What comes next for Wright’s acting career has not been announced. He will not be the first former football player to transition from the gridiron to film.

If you or someone you know has a gaming problem, please call the NCPG at 1-800-522-4700 or visit ncpgambling.org.Void where prohibited. 18+
Share This Article
Previous Article DeMarcus Ware: Dallas signing was ‘all he wanted’ for Von Miller
Leave a Comment

Most Popular

contact@getmoresports.com

© Copyright 2019-2025 GetMoreSports.com All Rights Reserved

You Might Also Like