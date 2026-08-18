Bengals defensive back Ceyair Wright leaves preseason to pursue acting

Undrafted rookie defensive back Ceyair Wright has left the Cincinnati Bengals during the preseason to pursue acting, a departure that drew attention because of his film résumé as well as his work on the field.

“Two things he’s really passionate about were colliding, and he decided to pursue this opportunity,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Saturday. “We wish him the best. He was fun to be around, he really competed hard for us. It was fun watching him play. I thought he was ascending as a player, but obviously he’s chosen to go a different path.”

Wright finished his collegiate career with 109 total tackles and three interceptions after stops at USC and Nebraska and was a former top-200 recruit. The defensive back had been competing for a roster spot in Cincinnati during the preseason.

Off the field, Wright has built an acting résumé dating to 2014. He has appeared in seven films and television shows, including a role as LeBron James’ son in Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021).

What comes next for Wright’s acting career has not been announced. He will not be the first former football player to transition from the gridiron to film.