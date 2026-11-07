Bengals face former safety Jessie Bates III in Madrid

MADRID — The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Atlanta Falcons at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, a meeting that spotlights safety Jessie Bates III, who spent 2018-22 in Cincinnati before signing with Atlanta in free agency.

Bates told ESPN that moving to Atlanta has changed his and his family’s trajectory, but he also noted the absence of postseason play since he left Cincinnati. Bates said he has not played in the playoffs since departing the Bengals and added that he does not believe Cincinnati has reached the postseason in that span, either. The Falcons entered the week 3-5 and could use a win to end a nine-year playoff drought; Cincinnati was 5-2 and seeking its first postseason berth since 2022.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who arrived a year after Bates was drafted, praised Bates’ development from a young player adapting to a new scheme into a consistent playmaker, and lauded his reputation in the locker room and community. Taylor said Bates exemplified steady growth during his five seasons with Cincinnati.

The move away from Bates reflected salary-cap priorities for Cincinnati as the team invested in quarterback Joe Burrow and its passing attack. Bates signed a four-year contract with Atlanta worth just over $64 million, including guaranteed money in the second year. Cincinnati has tried four players in Bates’ former role; the combined value of those contracts is $77.9 million, according to OverTheCap.com. That group has included 2022 first-round pick Dax Hill, who has not settled into a full-time position. This offseason Cincinnati signed safety Bryan Cook to a three-year deal worth just over $40 million.

Bates has continued to earn accolades in Atlanta, making the Pro Bowl in 2023 and being a two-time second-team All-Pro. According to ESPN Research, he and New York’s Jevon Holland are the only safeties this season with multiple forced fumbles, an interception and at least four pass deflections, a statistical indicator of Bates’ continued impact beyond conventional metrics.