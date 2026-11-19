ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders will face their stiffest defensive exam of the season Monday night when they host the Cincinnati Bengals, with Washington (3-5-1) looking to show measurable progress against a 7-2 Cincinnati team whose offense has been prolific this year, according to ESPN.

Cincinnati ranks second in the NFL in scoring (29.9 points per game), first in passing yards and sixth in total yards, and over the past five weeks the Bengals have led the league in points, yards, yards per play and third-down conversions, topping 30 points in each of those games, according to ESPN.

The challenge starts with quarterback Joe Burrow and his receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who have combined for 117 catches, 1,702 yards and 13 touchdowns. Burrow leads the NFL with 27 touchdown passes, according to ESPN.

Washington’s defense has shown clear areas for improvement since a Week 2 loss in Dallas, when missed assignments and duplicated coverage left top receivers open. In that game, Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and one reception came with more than 10 yards of separation after two defenders converged, according to ESPN. Cornerback Amik Robertson said the unit is moving toward the right approach and stressed the need for focus. First-year defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ system, which requires defensive backs to read route combinations in greater detail, has been a demanding shift for the group; Jones helped run that approach as the Vikings’ pass-game coordinator under Brian Flores, according to ESPN.

Washington produced a stronger second half against the San Francisco 49ers, holding them to a field goal and 105 yards after halftime while sacking Brock Purdy twice; Purdy completed one of four passes in that stretch, according to ESPN. Over the last three games the Commanders rank seventh in scoring and eighth on third downs, a marked improvement from their season start, and have allowed 23 points or fewer in four straight games for the first time since 2022, according to ESPN.

How Washington defends Cincinnati’s passing game will be pivotal. Only Minnesota has sent an extra rusher more often than Washington this season, but Burrow has completed a league-best 73.7% of his passes when blitzed, averaging 8.4 yards per attempt, with a completion percentage over expected of 10.9% (no other quarterback is over 6.4%); his 86.1 QBR is tops in the NFL, according to ESPN.