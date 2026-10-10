Bengals search for offensive identity with Burrow vs. Dolphins

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have spent recent weeks working to diversify Joe Burrow’s looks, taking numerous reps with the quarterback under center. In game situations, however, the offense has largely reverted to what it knows best: shotgun formations and Burrow operating from the backfield.

Through four games Cincinnati ranks last in the NFL in yards per play when lined up under center (3.3) and leads the league in shotgun usage (72.3%), according to ESPN. The figures were skewed heavily by the most recent loss, when the Bengals managed 15 carries for 23 yards — their lowest rushing total since the 2012 season, according to ESPN Research. In that game Burrow recorded the fourth-most dropbacks of his career (58) and the offense was in shotgun on 85.5% of snaps.

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher stressed the need to keep working on the under-center package while improving its effectiveness. “We have to improve at them — we can’t just abandon them — and find what our identity is going to be these last three quarters of the season,” Pitcher said Monday. Head coach Zac Taylor summarized what success should look like from that alignment in simple terms: “Scoring points,” he said.

Burrow called for balance and emphasized the importance of the run game to make under-center play-action viable. “We have to be more balanced going forward, and a big part of that is the run game,” Burrow said. He added that the team will continue to invest reps under center despite its struggles: “We obviously have to be better at it. We’re still going to stick with it and keep getting reps invested in that. I think it’s very valuable, so we have to be able to do it. But we need to be better.” He warned that without a credible running attack, play fakes will not hold up: “That’s not a recipe for success.”

The Bengals head to Miami (0-4) on Sunday, facing a Dolphins defense ranked 29th in points allowed per drive, according to ESPN. Pitcher said it is the coaches’ responsibility “to evaluate where we’re at in any given moment — in a season, in a game — and make the decisions that we think are going to best lead us in the right direction.” The trip offers a chance to determine which elements of the offense will define Cincinnati moving forward.