Biggest NFL upsets in the Super Bowl era

Major underdogs have overturned expectations throughout NFL history, including early in the 2026 season. The most notable recent example came when the Arizona Cardinals upset the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 as 13.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The largest upsets by point spread in the Super Bowl era are tied at 20 points. On Oct. 15, 1967, the Minnesota Vikings beat the defending champion Green Bay Packers 10-7 at Lambeau Field despite entering as 20-point underdogs; Minnesota passed for just 25 yards but forced three turnovers. On Sept. 29, 1968, the Buffalo Bills stunned the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Jets 37-35 as 20-point dogs, intercepting five passes from Joe Namath, including two returned for touchdowns.

Another 20-point upset occurred on Sept. 22, 1974, when the San Diego Chargers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 after quarterback Dan Fouts scored a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown; the Chargers are one of three teams in the Super Bowl era to win outright as 20-point underdogs. In the postseason, Super Bowl III on Jan. 12, 1969, saw the New York Jets overcome an 18-point spread against the Baltimore Colts. Joe Namath guaranteed victory and New York prevailed 16-7, which remains the largest upset in a Super Bowl game.

Other notable blowouts by point spread include the Nov. 6, 1977 Bills, who won 24-14 at New England as 18.5-point underdogs while holding Steve Grogan to 9-of-27 passing with four interceptions. In the 17.5-point range, Washington upset Dallas 24-14 on Dec. 3, 1995, against a Cowboys team led by Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin. The New York Giants beat Dallas 27-21 on Nov. 10, 1968, as 17.5-point underdogs behind Fran Tarkenton, and the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos also recorded 17.5-point upsets against the Colts and Patriots, respectively.

These results, compiled in the list of biggest upsets in the Super Bowl era, illustrate how substantial point spreads have been overturned on multiple occasions.