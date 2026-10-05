Bijan Robinson leads NFL in primetime scrimmage yards per game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has averaged the most scrimmage yards per game in primetime since the 1970 NFL/AFC merger, posting 145.4 yards over 11 games, according to ESPN Research. Robinson will try to extend that run Monday when the Falcons (1-2) visit the New Orleans Saints (1-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Robinson’s primetime average tops Hall of Famers and recent stars: Barry Sanders is second at 126.3 scrimmage yards per game in 20 contests, followed by O.J. Simpson (123 in six games) and Jonathan Taylor (121.8 in 12 games), per ESPN Research. Since his 2023 debut, Robinson has averaged more than 20 scrimmage yards per primetime game than any other running back, and he has averaged 213.8 scrimmage yards in his past four primetime appearances.

Robinson was dominant in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football, carrying 29 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns and adding 19 yards on two receptions in a 35-14 road win over the Green Bay Packers. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called him “an elite player” and “one of the best in the league at any position.” Teammate Kaleb Johnson said after the game, “He deserves every penny of that.”

The Falcons signed Robinson to an offseason extension that briefly made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 draft is under contract for three years with a base value of $66.75 million (about $22.3 million per season) that could rise to $75 million; Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs has the highest average annual value at $22.5 million.

Robinson was a first-team All-Pro in 2025 and currently leads the league in yards from scrimmage (467) while ranking second in rushing yards (349). He produced two of his longest career runs — 93 and 81 yards — on Monday Night Football last season and had 168 scrimmage yards on Sunday Night Football in 2025.

Robinson said his approach does not change for primetime games: “Whether it’s primetime, whether it’s a 1 o’clock game, they’re all the same in terms of my mentality,” and quoted Kobe Bryant: “They paid to watch you, so you got to do your job on the field.” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski shows high school highlights in weekly meetings and said Robinson’s Friday night tape was “pretty special.” New acquisition Gervon Dexter Sr. added succinct praise: “He’s the best player I’ve ever seen play football.”