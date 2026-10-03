Bill Parcells calls Jacoby Brissett ‘like a son’ after decades of mentorship

TEMPE, Ariz. — Bill Parcells has played a guiding role in Jacoby Brissett’s life since the quarterback’s high school days, and Parcells said their relationship is akin to family. Parcells told ESPN, “I had three daughters; he’s like a son,” according to ESPN.

Twice a year since high school, Brissett would meet Parcells and longtime friend and adviser Abe Elam for a lunchtime gathering Parcells dubbed the “Board of Directors” at Duffy’s Sports Grill in Jupiter, Florida. The gatherings were informal conversations about life and football, according to ESPN.

The lunches continue when both men are in Florida even though Duffy’s has closed, and Parcells and Brissett have kept in touch through the current season, speaking after each of the first three games and planning to talk again following the matchup between the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN.

Parcells first connected with Brissett by befriending his high school coach and attending practices at William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Over nearly 20 years the Hall of Fame coach became a mentor in football, professionalism and personal finance, guidance Brissett has said was crucial to his path to the NFL, according to ESPN.

Brissett, 33, has credited Parcells with changing his outlook on the sport and helping him prepare for a pro career after initially prioritizing basketball in high school, according to ESPN. The quarterback parlayed Parcells’ counsel into an 11-year NFL career, the story notes.

Parcells, who turned 85 in late August, praised Brissett’s work ethic and attention to preparation and finances, saying he is proud of him and that Brissett has been a good listener, according to ESPN.