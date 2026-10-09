Bills at Rams: How to watch Monday Night Football

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills travel to SoFi Stadium to face Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 of the NFL season, a Monday Night Football matchup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN and ABC, while the Peyton and Eli Manning alternate broadcast — the “ManningCast” — will air on ESPN2 at the same start time, according to ESPN.

Fans unable to watch on linear television can stream the game via the ESPN App and through the NFL streaming hub, according to ESPN.

ESPN and Apple Music will partner on music curation for Monday Night Football games throughout the 2026 NFL season, according to ESPN. The collaboration will accompany multiple matchups, including Week 5: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams; Week 7: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles; Week 13: Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks; and Week 15: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs.

All times listed are Eastern. Viewers can choose between the primary ESPN/ABC telecast or the alternate ManningCast on ESPN2, with streaming available via the ESPN App and the NFL streaming hub, according to ESPN.