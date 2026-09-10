Bills coach Joe Brady leans on caffeine, sleep tweaks as he reshapes Buffalo

Buffalo Bills coach Joe Brady says sleep remains vital but admitted he has tried to convince his brain he can function on less, a habit from earlier in his coaching career when he slept three to four hours a night, according to ESPN. Caffeine plays a notable role in his routine; Brady told ESPN he was on his second Gatorade Fast Twitch during a June interview and favors espresso and café con leche when available.

Brady’s consistent energy has been remarked upon by staff, and quarterback Josh Allen said the coach’s fast-talking, wired presence shows up at morning meetings. Allen called this “Year 1 in the Joe Brady era,” saying the team will need conviction and buy-in to achieve its goals, according to ESPN. Brady, 36, is the youngest head coach in the NFL and will continue calling offensive plays as Buffalo opens the season at the Houston Texans in Week 1 (1 p.m. ET, CBS), per ESPN.

Changes around Highmark Stadium are visible and audible. Players requested uncensored music at practices and Brady obliged, telling ESPN the facility should be a “safe space” where players do not have to think about the music. The renovated stadium and different practice atmosphere are part of a deliberate shift since the coaching change in January.

Training camp timing was shifted earlier to reflect Brady’s “put the ball down” mantra and to simulate game-like weeks, with fewer practices held at St. John Fisher University so players would spend more time together, according to ESPN. Offense and defense also switched jersey colors during practices. Right tackle Spencer Brown described a “new energy in the building,” saying Brady is encouraging conditioning, togetherness and getting the ball to more players.

Certain organizational elements remain in place. General manager Brandon Beane now serves as president of football operations, with Brady reporting to him, and much of the support staff has stayed. Key coaching hires include defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., according to ESPN.