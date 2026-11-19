Less than one month ago the Buffalo Bills entered their bye week with the NFL’s 30th-ranked scoring defense and 31st-ranked total defense, and since then have allowed the fewest points and the second fewest yards among teams that have played three games, according to ESPN. The Bills (8-1) host the Miami Dolphins (1-8) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

The defensive turnaround has coincided with Buffalo facing almost exclusively backup quarterbacks, a stretch that is set to continue with Kyle McCord up next, according to ESPN.

Players acknowledge the difference in competition but say the unit is performing regardless. “It’s definitely not the starters,” Bills safety Amani Hooker told ESPN. “Nothing’s easy. But it’s just like anything else. The better talented guy is off the field in any position, it’s not good for their team. I’m sure they feel the same way.” Defensive lineman Ed Oliver added, “I don’t get to choose who I play. I just play. Hell, who cares? If I got to choose who I could play, s—. I guess it would be a starter. But you don’t get to choose. That’s kind of how football works. People get hurt. Next man up.”

Coaches point to measurable improvements beyond opponent personnel. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard cited better performance on second- and third-and-long, stronger communication in the secondary, more turnovers, increased sacks and lower third-down conversion rates as evidence the defense is playing better in multiple areas, according to ESPN.

Bills coach Joe Brady said the staff refuses to make excuses for recent success. “Just like anything in this profession, you can make a reason or an excuse and try to point to, well, we’re only having success because of this,” he told ESPN. “Our job is to go out there and play to our capabilities and to our standard, regardless of who’s on the other side of the football. I think [our defense is] playing at a high level right now and they have a lot of trust in one another and the communication is at a high level. That’s correlating to the success regardless of who’s on the other side of the ball.”

Barely a week into his Bills tenure after a Nov. 10 trade from the Tennessee Titans, Hooker said he has had little time to diagnose the defense but has noticed a calmer feel. “There’s really no panic, which I’m not used to,” he told ESPN.