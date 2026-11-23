The Buffalo Bills leaned into Grand Theft Auto VI imagery after a 26-9 win over the Miami Dolphins, posting a custom game cover inspired by GTA VI. The game is set in “Vice City,” a fictional version of Miami, and the Bills replaced “GTA VI” on the cover with the words “Bills Win,” surrounding the art with team players.

Buffalo’s victory was driven by defense; the Bills allowed 185 yards and intercepted Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord once. Josh Allen threw for 304 yards and a touchdown while throwing two interceptions.

Other teams such as the New York Jets and Chicago Bears also referenced GTA VI, but Buffalo’s post felt more direct given the Dolphins’ Miami setting.

Carolina beat Baltimore 35-33 after a wild finish. The Panthers took the lead on a 37-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining, and Baltimore, with one last possession, saw Jacoby Brissett intercepted with 36 seconds left to clinch the win. Carolina’s postgame content included a caption reading “came down to the wire,” a graphic of a panther standing over a Ravens helmet captioned “Charming,” and the word “nevermore,” nodding to Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven.”

Dallas topped Tennessee 50-31, scoring touchdowns on its first six possessions — the first time that has happened in franchise history since at least 1978, according to ESPN Research. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott accounted for five of the team’s seven touchdowns, four through the air and one on the ground, and the team captioned its post “Texas Country.” Philadelphia edged Pittsburgh 19-16 to snap a seven-game winless streak, building a 13-point first quarter. The Eagles posted an image of linebacker Jalyx Hunt pointing skyward with the caption “Our State,” showing Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the background.