Bills host Lions in Highmark Stadium debut: updates and highlights

The Buffalo Bills opened their new Highmark Stadium on Thursday night, hosting the Detroit Lions to kick off NFL Week 2 action, according to the Week 2 schedule.

Both teams entered the game coming off narrow Week 1 victories, setting the stage for an early-season rematch of tight finishes, according to NFL recaps.

Buffalo secured a last‑second win over the Houston Texans in Week 1 when the Bills forced a C.J. Stroud fumble on the Texans’ final drive, preserving a 36-31 victory, according to NFL recaps.

The Lions also needed late heroics to start the season. Detroit went to overtime to defeat the New Orleans Saints, prevailing 31-30 after the Saints, who had been held scoreless in the first half, rallied to tie the game at 24-24 in regulation and then failed on a two-point conversion attempt, according to NFL recaps.

This coverage provides updates and highlights from the Bills’ home debut at Highmark Stadium as both teams seek to build momentum after one-score Week 1 outcomes.