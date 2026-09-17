Bills-Lions TNF preview: Injuries, matchups and Week 1 takeaways

The Buffalo Bills open a Thursday Night Football slate by hosting the Detroit Lions in the first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium, according to the source article. Both teams won in Week 1, but each defense struggled: Buffalo allowed 31 points to the Houston Texans, while Detroit rallied from a blown 21-point lead to win 31-30 in overtime against the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit enters the matchup dealing with injuries to safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, a concern for a secondary that allowed Tyler Shough to throw for 410 yards and three touchdowns last week, according to the report. That same secondary will have to account for Josh Allen, who can challenge defenses through the air or by running when coverage holds up.

The Bills’ offense added wide receiver DJ Moore, and the article notes Moore led Buffalo in targets in Week 1 and ran a route on more than 80% of the team’s pass plays. Tight end Dalton Kincaid also featured heavily against Houston, finishing with a team-high 130 receiving yards while leading Buffalo’s tight ends in snaps, routes, targets and receiving yards.

Detroit’s offense presents its own challenges. The Lions have playmakers in running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who is expected to be heavily involved, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who figures to be a primary target for Jared Goff, according to the report. The matchup between Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and the Bills’ offensive line is highlighted as one to watch; Detroit needs pressure to disrupt Allen’s timing.

The article also notes strategic considerations on a short week, suggesting Lions coach Dan Campbell could emphasize the running game to keep Allen off the field and control the clock. Both teams arrived in Week 2 with significant offensive weapons and defensive questions to resolve early in the season.