Bills open Highmark Stadium with Thursday Night debut

The Buffalo Bills play their first regular-season game at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, officially opening their new home. The team broke ground on the more than $2.1 billion facility in May 2023; the venue holds 60,108, roughly 10,000 fewer seats than the franchise’s previous stadium, according to the Bills.

Highmark Stadium features a natural grass field with underground heating coils to prevent freezing, the world’s largest stadium snow-melt system that uses roof sensors to monitor and melt accumulations, and a 360-degree canopy covering 60% of the seating bowl to reduce wind impact, according to the team.

Buffalo’s first scheduled home opponent at the new venue is the Detroit Lions on “Thursday Night Football.” As the Bills open Highmark Stadium, the club highlighted several notable opening games at other active NFL stadiums.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas debuted in 2020 less than a year after the Raiders’ final game in Oakland. The 65,000-seat venue opened amid the coronavirus pandemic, and no fans were allowed for the opener. Las Vegas rallied from a 10-0 first-quarter deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints; quarterback Derek Carr threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns, and tight end Darren Waller had 12 receptions for 105 yards and a score, according to game accounts.

SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020 and is reported to have cost more than $5 billion, seats about 70,000 with potential expansion to 100,000 and covers 3.1 million square feet. The Los Angeles Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 in the first game there, while the Chargers lost in overtime a week later to the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Justin Herbert threw for 311 yards and recorded a rushing and passing touchdown in that Chargers debut, joining Cam Newton and Otto Graham in that statistical company, per game records.

Other openings include Levi’s Stadium in 2014, where the Chicago Bears rallied for a 28-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers, and MetLife Stadium in 2010, where the New York Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers 31-18 and the Jets fell 10-9 to the Baltimore Ravens the following night, according to game accounts.