Bills survive five-turnover game to beat Chargers 24-16

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills committed five turnovers but still rallied for a 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN. The performance featured a string of early miscues and a defense that limited the damage.

Buffalo lost the ball on the opening play when running back James Cook III fumbled, and quarterback Josh Allen threw interceptions on two of the next three drives, ESPN reported. Allen completed 16 of 26 passes for 204 yards and did not throw a touchdown, though he finished with two rushing scores. The offense produced 24 points in the first half of Week 1 and 27 in Week 2, but entered halftime of Week 3 tied 10-10, according to ESPN.

The second half did not cure Buffalo’s mistakes: the team had two more turnovers, was flagged six times for 43 yards and Allen threw for only 82 yards after intermission, according to ESPN. Coach Joe Brady called the performance unacceptable and used his halftime talk to challenge the roster to reveal its response to adversity, ESPN reported.

Center Connor McGovern credited Brady’s message for keeping the team together and described a “full circle” feeling when the defense returned the support the offense had shown earlier in the season, according to ESPN. McGovern said the staff preaches resilience and that the team remained ready to play despite the penalties and turnovers, ESPN added.

The result was notable statistically: since 2010, teams that commit five or more turnovers have surrendered an average of 32.7 points per game, and this was only the fourth time in the past two decades a team turned the ball over at least five times but still won while allowing 16 points or fewer, according to ESPN. The Chargers also had a key miscue when quarterback Justin Herbert threw an interception just outside the red zone early in the fourth quarter, ESPN reported.