Bills training camp notes: fights, Allen-Moore connection, injuries

The Buffalo Bills opened training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, N.Y., with team reporters on site. According to Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg, this file will be updated frequently with standouts, position-battle notes, depth-chart movement and updates through the start of the preseason on Aug. 13.

On Aug. 4 the team wore full pads for 11-on-11 drills for the first time and physical play led to several skirmishes. Rookie inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr delivered a late hit on tight end Dalton Kincaid that sparked a confrontation; coach Joe Brady addressed the incident, according to the report. Offensive lineman Alec Anderson was among players involved and acknowledged the physicality, saying he did not enjoy the after-the-whistle contact but also describing his participation in the fight.

Veteran edge rusher Bradley Chubb praised the camp’s physical tone and urged the team to channel that energy properly, the report said. Rookie edge TJ Parker was involved in the early portion of one scuffle. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was working to the side with a right calf strain, and defensive tackle Deone Walker missed a second straight practice after tweaking his elbow; Walker was fitted for a brace Monday and is hoping to return by Thursday with the brace, according to the report.

A notable on-field highlight came when quarterback Josh Allen connected with wide receiver DJ Moore on a deep pass, with cornerbacks Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston and safety Cole Bishop trailing Moore on the play. Teammate Khalil Shakir called the Allen-Moore connection ‘unreal’ and said the play felt ‘fake,’ the report noted.

Rain affected the Aug. 3 practice, the third rainy session in four practices, and the team removed pads before 11-on-11 work — a change noted by coach Joe Brady, who emphasized intentionality as players adjust to pad work. The left guard competition continued to see rotations between Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett, according to Getzenberg’s camp coverage.