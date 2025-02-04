Blue Jackets vs Sabres NHL Recap

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres faced off in an Eastern Conference battle on February 4, 2025. The game was a high-scoring affair, with the Sabres coming out on top 5-3, led by a dominant performance from Tage Thompson.

The first period saw both teams come out aggressive, with Boone Jenner scoring first for Columbus on a rebound in front of the net. However, Buffalo quickly responded, as Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson each found the back of the net, giving the Sabres a 2-1 lead after the first period.

The second period featured back-and-forth action, with Columbus tying the game at 2-2 off a Johnny Gaudreau one-timer. The Sabres answered again, as Jeff Skinner’s power-play goal restored their lead.

In the third period, Buffalo pulled away, with Thompson scoring his second goal and Rasmus Dahlin sealing the victory with an empty-net goal. Columbus fought hard but couldn’t overcome Buffalo’s offensive firepower.

Key Performances

Buffalo Sabres:

Tage Thompson: 2 goals, 1 assist, 5 shots on goal.

2 goals, 1 assist, 5 shots on goal. Jeff Skinner: 1 goal, 2 assists.

1 goal, 2 assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 30 saves, .909 save percentage.

Columbus Blue Jackets:

Boone Jenner: 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 hits.

1 goal, 1 assist, 3 hits. Johnny Gaudreau: 1 goal, 4 shots on goal.

1 goal, 4 shots on goal. Elvis Merzļikins: 28 saves, .875 save percentage.

Statistical Highlights

Shots on Goal: Blue Jackets: 33 Sabres: 36

Power Play Efficiency: Blue Jackets: 1/4 Sabres: 2/5

Faceoff Wins: Blue Jackets: 46% Sabres: 54%



Takeaways

Tage Thompson continues to dominate , proving why he is one of Buffalo’s biggest offensive threats.

, proving why he is one of Buffalo’s biggest offensive threats. The Sabres’ power play was a difference-maker , converting on key opportunities.

, converting on key opportunities. Columbus struggled defensively in the third period, allowing Buffalo to control the tempo late in the game.

