Blue Jackets vs Sabres NHL Recap

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres faced off in an Eastern Conference battle on February 4, 2025. The game was a high-scoring affair, with the Sabres coming out on top 5-3, led by a dominant performance from Tage Thompson.

The first period saw both teams come out aggressive, with Boone Jenner scoring first for Columbus on a rebound in front of the net. However, Buffalo quickly responded, as Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson each found the back of the net, giving the Sabres a 2-1 lead after the first period.

The second period featured back-and-forth action, with Columbus tying the game at 2-2 off a Johnny Gaudreau one-timer. The Sabres answered again, as Jeff Skinner’s power-play goal restored their lead.

In the third period, Buffalo pulled away, with Thompson scoring his second goal and Rasmus Dahlin sealing the victory with an empty-net goal. Columbus fought hard but couldn’t overcome Buffalo’s offensive firepower.

Key Performances

Buffalo Sabres:

  • Tage Thompson: 2 goals, 1 assist, 5 shots on goal.
  • Jeff Skinner: 1 goal, 2 assists.
  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 30 saves, .909 save percentage.

Columbus Blue Jackets:

  • Boone Jenner: 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 hits.
  • Johnny Gaudreau: 1 goal, 4 shots on goal.
  • Elvis Merzļikins: 28 saves, .875 save percentage.

Statistical Highlights

  • Shots on Goal:
    • Blue Jackets: 33
    • Sabres: 36
  • Power Play Efficiency:
    • Blue Jackets: 1/4
    • Sabres: 2/5
  • Faceoff Wins:
    • Blue Jackets: 46%
    • Sabres: 54%

Takeaways

  • Tage Thompson continues to dominate, proving why he is one of Buffalo’s biggest offensive threats.
  • The Sabres’ power play was a difference-maker, converting on key opportunities.
  • Columbus struggled defensively in the third period, allowing Buffalo to control the tempo late in the game.

Written by Eduardo Marin

