in NHL

Blues vs Capitals NHL Recap: Highlights

The St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals battled in an intense cross-conference matchup on February 27, 2025. With both teams in the playoff hunt, this game was a critical test for their postseason aspirations. The Blues secured a 3-2 victory in overtime, thanks to a game-winning goal from Robert Thomas.

The first period saw early offensive action, as the Capitals struck first with a power-play goal from Alex Ovechkin, his 32nd goal of the season. The Blues responded before intermission with a Jordan Kyrou wrist shot, tying the game at 1-1.

The second period was a defensive battle, with both goaltenders stepping up. Darcy Kuemper made multiple key saves, while Jordan Binnington kept St. Louis in the game with a brilliant glove stop on a breakaway attempt by Dylan Strome.

In the third period, the Blues took a 2-1 lead after a Brandon Saad goal, but the Capitals responded quickly, as John Carlson fired a slap shot from the point to force overtime. In the extra period, Robert Thomas sealed the victory, beating Kuemper with a perfect top-shelf wrist shot.

Key Performances

St. Louis Blues:

  • Robert Thomas: 1 goal (OT winner), 1 assist.
  • Jordan Kyrou: 1 goal, 3 shots on goal.
  • Jordan Binnington: 34 saves, .944 save percentage.

Washington Capitals:

  • Alex Ovechkin: 1 goal, 4 shots on goal.
  • John Carlson: 1 goal, 1 assist.
  • Darcy Kuemper: 29 saves, .906 save percentage.

Statistical Highlights

  • Shots on Goal:
    • Blues: 32
    • Capitals: 36
  • Power Play Efficiency:
    • Blues: 0/3
    • Capitals: 1/3
  • Faceoff Wins:
    • Blues: 54%
    • Capitals: 46%

Takeaways

  • Robert Thomas stepped up in a clutch moment, showcasing his elite playmaking ability.
  • Jordan Binnington’s goaltending was the difference, keeping the Blues in the game with multiple big saves.
  • The Capitals’ power play remains dangerous, but they struggled to generate 5-on-5 offense.

Written by Eduardo Marin

Ole Miss vs Auburn NCAAM Recap

Warriors vs Magic NBA Week 19 Recap: Highlights