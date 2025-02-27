Blues vs Capitals NHL Recap: Highlights

The St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals battled in an intense cross-conference matchup on February 27, 2025. With both teams in the playoff hunt, this game was a critical test for their postseason aspirations. The Blues secured a 3-2 victory in overtime, thanks to a game-winning goal from Robert Thomas.
The first period saw early offensive action, as the Capitals struck first with a power-play goal from Alex Ovechkin, his 32nd goal of the season. The Blues responded before intermission with a Jordan Kyrou wrist shot, tying the game at 1-1.
The second period was a defensive battle, with both goaltenders stepping up. Darcy Kuemper made multiple key saves, while Jordan Binnington kept St. Louis in the game with a brilliant glove stop on a breakaway attempt by Dylan Strome.
In the third period, the Blues took a 2-1 lead after a Brandon Saad goal, but the Capitals responded quickly, as John Carlson fired a slap shot from the point to force overtime. In the extra period, Robert Thomas sealed the victory, beating Kuemper with a perfect top-shelf wrist shot.
Key Performances
St. Louis Blues:
- Robert Thomas: 1 goal (OT winner), 1 assist.
- Jordan Kyrou: 1 goal, 3 shots on goal.
- Jordan Binnington: 34 saves, .944 save percentage.
Washington Capitals:
- Alex Ovechkin: 1 goal, 4 shots on goal.
- John Carlson: 1 goal, 1 assist.
- Darcy Kuemper: 29 saves, .906 save percentage.
Statistical Highlights
- Shots on Goal:
- Blues: 32
- Capitals: 36
- Power Play Efficiency:
- Blues: 0/3
- Capitals: 1/3
- Faceoff Wins:
- Blues: 54%
- Capitals: 46%
Takeaways
- Robert Thomas stepped up in a clutch moment, showcasing his elite playmaking ability.
- Jordan Binnington’s goaltending was the difference, keeping the Blues in the game with multiple big saves.
- The Capitals’ power play remains dangerous, but they struggled to generate 5-on-5 offense.