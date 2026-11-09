Bobby Marks: 19 NBA teams face core decisions as apron-era risks rise

In the NBA’s so-called apron era, teams face growing roster-building constraints and potential penalties as they manage cap commitments and draft capital, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Marks grouped 19 franchises into five tiers based on looming decisions that could alter cores and financial outlooks.

Marks placed the Milwaukee Bucks in Tier 1, calling it the “danger zone”. The Bucks are the subject of a league investigation into a July signing of guard Gary Trent Jr., who agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract despite coming off a two-year, $7.5 million deal and a season in which he posted the second-fewest points and second-worst field-goal percentage of his career. Trent had early Bird rights after earning $3.7 million in 2025-26; the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement contains language against “prior agreement.” Trent has played 13 total minutes this season. If the league finds wrongdoing, Milwaukee could lose multiple first-round picks and face front-office suspensions. The Bucks currently have no control of their next four first-round picks but will hold five firsts, including two from Miami, beginning in 2031, Marks wrote.

The defending champion New York Knicks are also in Tier 1 despite owner James Dolan’s directive to avoid the second apron, Marks noted. New York is projected to be about $15 million below the second-apron threshold next season and would remain below even after filling the roster with minimum contracts, but unless a salary-clearing trade is made the club stands to lose reserve guard Miles McBride. Marks projected the Knicks to be roughly $104 million under the second apron when not accounting for potential new deals for Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and a projected raise for Jalen Brunson from $43 million to $66 million. Towns holds a $61 million player option for 2027-28 and Hart has a $22 million team option; both remain extension-eligible through June 30.

Oklahoma City also landed in Tier 1 as Merriam-Sturm. The Thunder already have 14 players under contract for next season and are likely to add a 2027 lottery pick via the Clippers, but Marks warned extensions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace beginning in 2027-28 will push the club into the second apron. Without counting possible first-round picks, Oklahoma City is projected $21 million over the threshold; including those picks, Marks wrote, total salary and tax obligations could exceed $500 million next season. The Thunder trimmed nearly $200 million from payroll this offseason via trades of Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe and have not paid luxury tax since 2019-20, but new deals for Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain loom and would add further cost pressure.

Marks’ analysis frames a wider league trend: failed win-now moves and repeated stalled playoff runs can erase draft capital and trigger punitive financial consequences, leaving several franchises with immediate, core-altering choices about how to proceed.