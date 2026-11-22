Boca Juniors captured their first international trophy in almost two decades with a 2-0 victory over Atlético Mineiro in Barranquilla, Colombia, to claim the Copa Sudamericana, according to the report.

The club’s form at home has been strong as well: Boca collected more points than any other team in the league phase of Argentina’s two annual championships, are in the final of the local cup and have progressed to the round of 16 of the Clausura, the report said.

Boca’s continental pedigree dates to the early 2000s, when they won the Copa Libertadores four times between 2000 and 2007. The club has not won the Libertadores since, losing three finals including the defeat to River Plate in 2018. Last year they were eliminated in Libertadores qualifying and this season they fell at the group stage, finishing third and moving into the Sudamericana, according to the report.

To lift the Sudamericana, Boca defeated three Brazilian clubs in succession — São Paulo, Vasco da Gama and Atlético Mineiro — though the report notes those sides are not among Brazil’s current elite. Brazil supplies seven clubs plus the reigning champion to the Libertadores, has dominated that competition recently, and has provided the beaten finalist in each of the last six Sudamericana editions, the report said.

A midseason coaching change brought Rodolfo Arruabarrena back for a second spell and the club’s setup has shifted under his direction. The team is built around midfield playmaker Leandro Paredes, described as the distributor in a classic three-man midfield, while Milton Delgado functions as the ball-winner and Santiago Ascacibar has been used to burst forward; Ascacibar had a goal disallowed before converting an early strike in Barranquilla, the report added.

Arruabarrena also promoted youth, with centre back Facundo Herrera — nicknamed “Jagger” — prominent in the final and starting the second goal with a long pass out of defence. Winger Lionel Flores, who made his senior debut in late July and was lining up for Argentina by early October, has impressed with one-vs.-one ability and decisive passing, and the report said there are hopes for his future. Colombian winger Sebastián Villa returned for a second spell, troubled past aside, and set up Miguel Merentiel for the clinching goal, the report said.