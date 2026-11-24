The Football Association of Malaysia announced Tuesday that Bojan Hodak has been named the permanent head coach of the men’s national team, ending a search that began at the end of June. The vacancy followed the mutual parting with Peter Cklamovski after he accepted a role with English League Two side Salford City.

Tan Cheng Hoe took charge on an interim basis following Cklamovski’s departure and led Malaysia at two major tournaments: the ASEAN Championship, where the team reached the semifinals despite fielding an inexperienced squad, and the FIFA ASEAN Cup.

FAM president Ab Ghani Hassan said in an official statement that Hodak’s extensive experience in Malaysian football and the Southeast Asian region was a primary factor in the appointment. “His successful track record with various clubs in Malaysia and Indonesia further highlights his ability to build competitive teams capable of contending for success,” the statement said.

Hodak has previously managed Kelantan, Johor Darul Ta’zim and Kuala Lumpur City, and held an administrative role at Penang. Most recently he led Indonesian club Persib Bandung to three consecutive Super League titles before stepping aside in May and moving into a technical advisory position. FAM did not disclose the length of Hodak’s contract in Tuesday’s announcement.

The association confirmed Tan will remain involved with the national team setup in a director capacity; he had been the technical director prior to his interim appointment. With no major tournaments immediately on the calendar, Hodak’s initial focus will likely be preparing Malaysia for the start of the Asian qualifiers for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which are scheduled to begin next September.