All teams are now completing their training camp rosters because they can carry extra players during the preseason and training camp. Justin Jackson may be a contender to join the Celtics for training camp, Jay King of The Athletic reported on August 3rd. According to Bobby Manning of CLNS Media on Monday, Jackson will be included on the Celtics’ training camp roster.

Jake Layman’s inclusion on the Celtics’ training camp roster was initially reported by Manning, and he later verified Jackson’s inclusion. Jackson participated in one game for the Celtics and six games for the Phoenix Suns last year.