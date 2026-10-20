Bouaddi and Baleba bring hope as Manchester clubs endure bruising start

Both Manchester clubs have endured a difficult start to the season, with Manchester United still searching for form under Michael Carrick and Manchester City dealing with the fallout of a guilty verdict, according to the report. Two high-profile summer signings — Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and Cameroonian Carlos Baleba — produced encouraging displays in their first Premier League starts for their new clubs.

Bouaddi arrived at City for £85 million and is being presented as a potential successor to Rodri, the report says. He faces competition from Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernández and must show he can adapt to Pep Guardiola’s specific tactical demands and the club’s on-field expectations.

Baleba, signed for £65 million and viewed as an intended replacement for the experienced Casemiro, has been tasked with helping Carrick establish a midfield identity at United. His integration was delayed by an ankle ligament injury sustained before the season, but after a substitute appearance against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10, he made his first Premier League start at Leeds United on Sunday.

Partnering fellow recruit Andrey Santos, Baleba offered mobility, physicality and composure in a combative match. Across 74 minutes he completed 88 percent of his passes and made a series of defensive contributions, the report states. Observers noted he injected dynamism into a midfield that had looked ponderous against more physical opponents and helped change the midfield balance compared with recent displays.

The match itself provided mixed signs for United: a Bryan Mbeumo opener was cancelled out by a Dominic Calvert-Lewin equaliser, leaving Carrick’s side averaging one point per game from the opening six league fixtures. Carrick was encouraged by his new midfield pair, saying after the match, “They’re both young players adapting to life at this football club, and I thought both of them were terrific today. That’s a massive positive for us.”