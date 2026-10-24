Boye Mafe signs “I love you” to his late mother before games

Before each game, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe takes a quiet moment to speak to his mother, Bola, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018. He closes his eyes, lays out what he hopes will happen on the field and finishes the message by using American Sign Language to say “I love you,” according to ESPN. Mafe also makes the same sign after each sack.

The gestures are part of a broader set of signals that Mafe uses to honor the people and structures that shaped him, from pregame outfits to the way he plays, the story said. Those elements, the story added, are connected to how he became one of the NFL’s leading pass rushers and a Super Bowl champion.

Mafe grew up in the western suburbs of Minneapolis and often communicates with his six siblings using American Sign Language. The siblings began studying ASL in high school at the suggestion of his older sister, Tayo, and the practice has continued, including during games. Tayo recalled once signing to Mafe when he was injured at Minnesota; he signed back that it was not serious, the report said.

Bola ran a seamstress shop at 1110 Lowery Avenue in North Minneapolis that became a cultural hub for the neighborhood, not only for Nigerians or those with Yoruba roots. She volunteered at a battered women’s shelter, made vests for her church choir and frequently extended credit to customers, Angie Onayiga, a longtime friend, told ESPN. “She had a lot of patience because sometimes people couldn’t pay and she was like, ‘Oh, pay me later,'” Onayiga said. “She still gave them the clothes, sold things for them.”

Bola’s cancer diagnosis came when Mafe was in high school, and he and his brother Domi worked to make her comfortable as the disease progressed. Mafe said he never saw his mother give in to despair: “Not one day I see her cry or one day I see her down sad or [say] woe is me,” he told ESPN. “She always found the light and made joy in any moment she could. I try to bring that into my life.” Those traits inform his temperament, a quality Tayo connected directly to their mother. The Seahawks selected Mafe in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Minnesota; in 2023 he started all 16 games and recorded a career-high nine sacks, according to the report.