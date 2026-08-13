Brandon Cisse emerging as likely starter at right corner for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — When training camp opened, Keisean Nixon appeared to have the left cornerback job secured after starting every game last season and logging more than 1,000 defensive snaps. Two weeks into camp, the outlook at the position has shifted, and rookie Brandon Cisse has worked his way into the mix ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener at the Pittsburgh Steelers (7 p.m. ET, NFL Network).

Cisse, the Packers’ second-round pick (No. 52 overall), has taken reps with the starting defense at right cornerback since Carrington Valentine missed practice with a hamstring issue on Aug. 2. That placement has given Cisse frequent matchups against Green Bay’s top receivers, and coaches have noticed his progress.

Nixon’s 2023 season still looms large: he started every game and was one of three Packers to exceed 1,000 defensive snaps. He also led the NFL with 15 pass breakups and led all defensive backs with 13 penalties, according to ESPN Research, a combination that has raised questions about how the position will be deployed this year.

Day-to-day work against receivers such as Christian Watson has been part of Cisse’s routine. In one practice this week he broke up a pass intended for Watson and, in another instance, allowed a completion to him — outcomes the rookie described as part of the learning curve. “It helps that his locker is right next to mine, being able to pick his brain,” Cisse said, adding that he is trying to be a “sponge” and learn from veterans.

Teammates and coaches noted Cisse’s temperament and work ethic. Safety Javon Bullard praised his eagerness to learn, calling that trait crucial for young players, while coach Matt LaFleur emphasized the competitive nature of the position group. “Everything’s a competition right now,” LaFleur said, and added that Cisse is “an A-plus human” who shows positive traits alongside teachable moments.

With practice reps, injuries and ongoing evaluation, the Packers plan to mix personnel and situations to see who responds. For now, Cisse appears to have the inside track at right cornerback as Green Bay continues to sort its depth across the position.