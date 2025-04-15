Braves vs Blue Jays Recap: Toronto Outlasts Atlanta

The Toronto Blue Jays held off a late surge by the Atlanta Braves to secure a 5-4 victory at Rogers Centre. Behind a strong start from Kevin Gausman and timely hitting from the top of the order, Toronto notched an important win in a tightly contested interleague matchup.

Game Summary

Toronto took control early with a three-run second inning sparked by Bo Bichette’s RBI double and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s single up the middle. Gausman kept the Braves quiet through six innings, striking out eight and allowing just one run.

Atlanta responded in the eighth with a two-run homer from Austin Riley, cutting the deficit to one, but Jordan Romano slammed the door in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Key Performers

Toronto Blue Jays:

Bo Bichette: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 double

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Kevin Gausman: 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 8 K

Atlanta Braves:

Austin Riley: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs

Ronald Acuña Jr.: 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 SB

Max Fried: 5.0 IP, 4 ER, 3 K

Statistical Highlights

Hits: Blue Jays 9 | Braves 8

Errors: Braves 1 | Blue Jays 0

Home Runs: Braves 1 (Riley) | Blue Jays 0

Runners Left on Base: Braves 6 | Blue Jays 7

Takeaways

Toronto continues to execute with runners in scoring position , especially in the early innings.

Gausman’s command was elite , neutralizing a powerful Braves lineup.

Atlanta’s bullpen kept the game close, but the offense ran out of time in the ninth.

What’s Next?

The series continues tomorrow with Chris Bassitt set to face Spencer Strider in another high-profile pitching matchup.