Braves Defeat Royals with Late Rally in Kansas City

The Atlanta Braves continued their dominant run in the National League, defeating the Kansas City Royals 6–4 on Sunday night at Kauffman Stadium. A pivotal two-run homer by Matt Olson in the 8th inning broke the 4–4 tie and proved to be the difference.

Game Summary

The Royals struck early with a 2-run double from Bobby Witt Jr. in the second inning, but the Braves responded with solo shots from Austin Riley and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the 4th and 5th innings. The teams traded blows through the middle innings, and the game remained tied 4–4 heading into the eighth.

That’s when Matt Olson delivered, sending a fastball into the right-field bleachers for his 27th home run of the season.

Pitching Highlights

Max Fried pitched 6 strong innings for Atlanta, giving up 3 earned runs and striking out 7.

A.J. Minter earned the win in relief, while Raisel Iglesias locked down his 28th save.

Royals starter Brady Singer went 5.1 innings with 4 strikeouts and allowed 4 runs.

Player of the Game

Matt Olson – 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs

His go-ahead homer in the 8th turned the tide in favor of Atlanta.

Call to Action:

Keep following for more Braves coverage as they close in on another NL East title and prepare for the postseason.