Breece Hall says Jets additions set stage for breakout after new contract

Breece Hall believes the New York Jets have put him in position to “really flourish” after he signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal, the report says. Hall said the personnel additions and the team they are building around him give him confidence that his production will spike if health and circumstances cooperate.

The context for that optimism, the report notes, is a career marked by instability. Entering his fifth season, Hall has been exposed to his 11th quarterback, fifth offensive coordinator and third head coach. He described his career so far as “a roller coaster,” per the report, and has not finished better than 13th in rushing yards in a season.

From 2022 to 2025, Hall ranked 15th in rushing yards with 3,398, and the report points out that no one among the top 15 rushers had as low a winning percentage as his. Only five of those players were under .500, with Hall listed among them alongside Jonathan Taylor, Tony Pollard, Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry, per the report.

The Jets have made a sizable financial commitment, the report says, noting Hall received what was the fourth-largest running back contract by average annual value at $14.5 million; he moved to fifth after another player’s subsequent extension. The report adds that to justify the contract Hall will need to re-establish himself as a dual threat — as he was in 2023 and 2024 when he totaled 133 receptions — and create more explosive runs. His rookie explosive run rate was 18.8 percent, per Next Gen Stats, and he has not exceeded 12.4 percent since.

There are reasons for optimism in New York, the report says. The Jets expect improved quarterback play with Geno Smith viewed as an upgrade over Justin Fields, and they added speed with tight end Kenyon Sadiq and receiver Omar Cooper Jr., both first-round picks. On the schedule front, the report calls the slate easy on surface habits — no primetime games, no short weeks and 15 1 p.m. kickoffs — but notes a net rest differential of -10 per ESPN Research, the fourth-worst in the league, with several opponents coming off byes at various points in the season.