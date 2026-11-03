Brent Burns joins Phil Kessel among NHL ironmen; cross-league streak leaders

Some athletes treat every scheduled game as mandatory. According to ESPN, Baltimore Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr. compiled a streak of 2,632 consecutive games played, a run that covered 17 seasons of his 21-year major league career.

According to ESPN, Colorado Avalanche skater Brent Burns played in his 1,000th consecutive game in 2026. That appearance put Burns alongside Phil Kessel as the only NHL players to reach the 1,000-game consecutive mark, per ESPN.

ESPN’s list of NHL streak leaders shows Phil Kessel at 1,064 consecutive games, Brent Burns at 1,022, Keith Yandle at 989, Doug Jarvis at 964 and Garry Unger at 914.

In Major League Baseball, the top streaks listed by ESPN are led by Cal Ripken Jr. (2,632), followed by Lou Gehrig (2,130), Everett Scott (1,307), Steve Garvey (1,207) and Miguel Tejada (1,152).

ESPN’s rundown of the NFL leaders records Jeff Feagles with 352 consecutive games, Brett Favre with 299, Jim Marshall with 282, JJ Jansen with 279 and Jon Weeks with 268.

Across the NBA, ESPN lists A.C. Green with the longest streak at 1,192 games, then Randy Smith at 906, Johnny “Red” Kerr at 844, Michael Cage at 736 and Dolph Schayes at 706.

For additional context and the most recent updates on consecutive-game streaks across the MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL, consult ESPN’s homepage.