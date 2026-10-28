Brewers aim to clinch at Tropicana Field in World Series Game 5

The Tampa Bay Rays extended the World Series with a 12th-inning walk-off single by Ben Williamson, spoiling the Milwaukee Brewers’ chance to clinch and cutting the series deficit to 3-1. Game 5 between the Brewers and Rays is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field, with Jacob Misiorowski lined up to start for Milwaukee and Tampa Bay’s starter listed as TBD, according to ESPN.

Milwaukee enters with a clear mandate to avoid self-inflicted mistakes. The Brewers have committed eight errors during the playoffs; two in Game 4 produced runs and were errant throws from third base, according to ESPN. Despite generating 12 of the 13 hardest-hit balls in Game 4, Milwaukee left plenty of offense undone.

Tampa Bay’s pathway to extending the series centers on making Misiorowski work. The Brewers hold the pitching edge on paper, with Tampa Bay likely to employ a bullpen approach after using key relievers heavily in the extra-innings win, according to ESPN.

Both clubs used extensive pitching resources in the marathon Game 4: 15 pitchers across 23 innings, 367 total pitches and 90 batters faced. Rays manager Kevin Cash benefited from the result, while Brewers manager Pat Murphy acknowledged the toll on pitching, saying, “We drained a lot of pitching, as they did, and that’s part of playing a tight ballgame,” according to ESPN.

Milwaukee confirmed Misiorowski will start Game 5 on four days’ rest; he also started Game 1 on Oct. 23. This season he made four of 30 starts on that turnaround, going 1-1 with a 1.64 ERA in those outings and totaling 34 strikeouts and three walks across 22 innings, according to ESPN. Murphy indicated the club will still need length from its bullpen, noting questions about bridging Misiorowski to arms such as Trevor Megill or Aaron Ashby. Megill did appear in Game 4, facing one batter and throwing five pitches to end the eighth before yielding to Ashby, and Murphy admitted he might have been able to get more from Megill, according to ESPN.