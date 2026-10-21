Brewers and Rays: A small-market World Series with stark hidden differences

This World Series has been cast as a small-market showdown, but the similarities between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays run largely at the surface, according to the piece. Beneath the top-line labels, market footprints, roster construction and offensive approach diverge in meaningful ways.

By metro population and Major League Baseball’s internal market score, Milwaukee sits near the bottom of the league while Tampa Bay ranks closer to the middle, the report states. When revenue is considered, those places flip. The Brewers operate as a regional franchise with fans across Wisconsin, which helps explain the discrepancy between market size and financial footprint, according to the piece.

Both clubs are notable for not relying heavily on home runs. The piece notes the Rays ranked 29th in the percentage of runs coming via the homer, ahead of only the Brewers. During the playoffs, Milwaukee generated 35 percent of its runs via the long ball and Tampa Bay 31 percent, both below the overall playoff average of 38 percent. Both teams also ranked in the top half of playoff clubs in runs per game with and without homers, according to the piece.

The routes to similar results differ. Tampa Bay ranked 13th in slugging with the bases empty and 17th with runners on, while Milwaukee was 24th with the bases empty but fifth with men on base, the report shows. Both teams hit .258 in the regular season, with Milwaukee edging Tampa Bay by the fourth decimal, per the piece.

Approaches with no one on base further separate the clubs. The Brewers had the lowest swing rate in the majors in bases-empty PA (42.5 percent) and saw the most pitches (4.07 per plate appearance); the Rays were 15th in swing rate (47.1 percent) and 28th in pitches seen (3.82). Tampa Bay posted the second-best rate of putting the ball in play (78.2 percent), while Milwaukee had the second-best BABIP (.306). The series is being framed as an entertaining matchup between two legit No. 1 seeds in which managers Kevin Cash and Pat Murphy could play outsized roles, according to the piece.