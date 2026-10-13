Brewers beat Dodgers 7-4 to take 2-0 NLCS lead

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 on Monday to take a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series, drawing 42,516 to American Family Field.

Every time the Dodgers scored, the Brewers answered, and Milwaukee’s bullpen limited Los Angeles the rest of the way as the Dodgers returned to Los Angeles trailing 0-2 in the series.

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff, the longest-tenured Brewer at 33, said the team is ‘tired of losing in the playoffs.’ Woodruff, who is on the injured list, said the club’s growth from past failures has not been accidental since Pat Murphy became manager in November 2023, succeeding Craig Counsell after Counsell’s move to the Chicago Cubs.

Murphy has promoted a simple message inside the organization — ‘Win tonight’ — a phrase posted on the tunnel roof leading into the Brewers’ dugout. The club has embraced a throwback style that emphasizes fundamentals over home runs; Milwaukee won a major-league-best 103 games this season, three more than the Dodgers, yet entered the series as underdogs despite holding home-field advantage.

Infielder David Hamilton, who joined the Brewers in February and scored three runs in Game 2, said the approach ‘kind of feels like college baseball’ with bunts, sac flies and extended at-bats. Milwaukee’s strategy showed in both games of the series: Game 1 saw the Brewers outlast Tarik Skubal, who had won the last two American League Cy Young Awards before joining the Dodgers at the trade deadline, and Game 2 included a first-inning Dodgers run without a hit followed by a Milwaukee answer.

In Game 2, the Brewers turned a productive half-inning in the third: Hamilton singled and stole second, Jackson Chourio lined out, William Contreras worked an eight-pitch flyout and Brice Turang drew a walk. Jake Bauers, described in club notes as one of several reclamation projects, is 31, in his first season of full-time at-bats and fell one point short of leading the National League in on-base percentage.